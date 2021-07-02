Deer Again

On my run yesterday (well, actually this one was a walk), I saw the little fawn again, but this time he was by himself.

“Where is your mommy?” I asked, and then I watched him graze around and then skip back and forth, and then he disappeared into some trees and I couldn’t see where he came out on the road.

And then I burst into tears and sobbed for awhile because I had decided he was now an orphan fawn, and this means I am either overtired or getting depressed or both. I have always had a crying in public problem. It’s less of an issue now that I no longer live in a big city, because I’m usually crying somewhere without a lot of population density, at least, or in my car rather than on the subway. Not that I cry that much. Except now that I’ve had Edith, absolutely anything having to do with babies or kids makes me weep like the world is ending. Which is appropriate anyhow, because it seems likely that the world is ending.

Insert Dos Equis meme here that says, “I don’t always burst into tears out of nowhere, but when I do, I do it in public.”