Baby Ambitions

Yesterday as I was seriously considering spending $150 on a series of baby books covering various disciplines in the field of physics, I had the opportunity to consider whether I was perhaps projecting my own regrets and thwarted desires onto my seven-month-old.

This gave me pause long enough for me to close the tab and eat something, so Edith has escaped for now, but it certainly will not be the last time.

(It did tickle me that the many reviews from parents of this particular series of books agreed that, while the content was excellent, the books were not of high enough quality to stand up to repeated gnawing. These comments were not, so far as I could tell, remotely tongue-in-cheek.)

Leave a Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s