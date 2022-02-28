I’m not a big plant person, but last year, I got a few tiny succulents for my office and they really lifted my mood, just seeing them every day. I got six of them and three have survived, which is pretty good given my record.

Last week, my mom texted me from the grocery store:

It wasn’t odd, so much as just random. But she brought it home and I put the little plant on my office windowsill and I loved it! It made me very happy all week to see it there, bookended by the few remaining succulents.

But then this morning I came into my office and found this:

It got very cold over the weekend and I guess I should have moved the plant away from the window. I feel really depressed about it!

I’m a terrible mother.