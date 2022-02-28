I’m not a big plant person, but last year, I got a few tiny succulents for my office and they really lifted my mood, just seeing them every day. I got six of them and three have survived, which is pretty good given my record.
Last week, my mom texted me from the grocery store:
It wasn’t odd, so much as just random. But she brought it home and I put the little plant on my office windowsill and I loved it! It made me very happy all week to see it there, bookended by the few remaining succulents.
But then this morning I came into my office and found this:
It got very cold over the weekend and I guess I should have moved the plant away from the window. I feel really depressed about it!
I’m a terrible mother.
I think it’s revivable.
Yeah, she ain’t dead.
Oh good! I will water her and see.
Wait, were y’all being sarcastic?
No! This plant can make it.
I have one of these and it very frequent watering, like every few days! Nerve plant/fittonia if it’s the one I’m thinking of.
Good to know. I don’t remember the name, but the instructions did say water whenever the soil is dry, so makes sense.
