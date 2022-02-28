Plant

I’m not a big plant person, but last year, I got a few tiny succulents for my office and they really lifted my mood, just seeing them every day. I got six of them and three have survived, which is pretty good given my record.

Last week, my mom texted me from the grocery store:

It wasn’t odd, so much as just random. But she brought it home and I put the little plant on my office windowsill and I loved it! It made me very happy all week to see it there, bookended by the few remaining succulents.

But then this morning I came into my office and found this:

It got very cold over the weekend and I guess I should have moved the plant away from the window. I feel really depressed about it!

I’m a terrible mother.

7 Comments

  1. Sasha Marie Stone says:
    February 28, 2022 at 2:33 pm

    I think it’s revivable.

    1. Zandy says:
      February 28, 2022 at 2:56 pm

      Yeah, she ain’t dead.

      1. Elizabeth says:
        February 28, 2022 at 2:58 pm

        Oh good! I will water her and see.

      2. Elizabeth says:
        February 28, 2022 at 7:53 pm

        Wait, were y’all being sarcastic?

        1. Zandy says:
          February 28, 2022 at 8:07 pm

          No! This plant can make it.

  2. Kathryn P. says:
    February 28, 2022 at 9:24 pm

    I have one of these and it very frequent watering, like every few days! Nerve plant/fittonia if it’s the one I’m thinking of.

    1. Elizabeth says:
      March 1, 2022 at 6:24 am

      Good to know. I don’t remember the name, but the instructions did say water whenever the soil is dry, so makes sense.

