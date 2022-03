I worked a Lilith Fund shift today, so I can’t really bring myself to blog about anything today other than that women in Texas still can’t get abortions. They are traveling to New Mexico, Colorado, Atlanta, Oklahoma, etc. For first trimester abortions.

It all makes me so fucking furious, I can’t even think of what to say about it. It feels hopeless. The news cycle moved on long ago.

(Still no armadillo.)