Wildflowers

It’s wildflower season in Texas, which is my favorite time of year here. Wildflowers carpet every field and meadow, every median, every strip of grass along the roadside. Bluebells are the most well-known Texas wildflowers and there are a lot of those, but there are also small white and yellow daisies, pink petaled evening primrose, bright orangey-red Indian paintbrush, violet prairie verbena. I love everything about the wildflowers; even just sitting in traffic is a slightly more pleasant experience than it is other times of year.

2 Comments

  1. Andrea Badgley says:
    April 12, 2022 at 12:29 pm

    You’re speaking my language.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    1. Elizabeth says:
      April 12, 2022 at 12:53 pm

      Hahaha I was literally thinking as I wrote this, “I sound like Badgley.”

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply

