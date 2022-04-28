The neighborhood pond has a more interesting variety of birds every day now. These little white cranes (?) are always there, and are very cute:

Yesterday, there was also this large grey boi, though, and some little black water birds with bright orange bills (you can’t see them that well, but they are right behind him):

When I got home from my walk, I did some work out on the back porch, and a huge hawk flew down right in front of me, and landed on the fence for a second before soaring off.

Birds!