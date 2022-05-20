One Stop Surgery

I have to do all this shit to my rapidly decaying body, and I don’t have the energy for any of it. It’s all a whole project; I have to find different doctors and referrals and navigate things and figure out who’s paying for what. I’ve got this to do list section in my planner for my fucking body and I don’t want to get around to any of it.

I’m pretty sure my foot is fractured and it’s not healing, so I need to get that looked at, and I need Lasik and I need to get another sleep study probably. I want to get my boobs taken off and some cosmetic surgery on my eyes.

It just seems like this should all be simpler by now, like there should be a big one-stop center where you can get all of it knocked out at the same time. I mean, almost all those things are done with lasers primarily. Even better, a service that will come to your house and just do your modifications and improvements. Like, I had these guys come to my house and detail my car.

4 Comments

  1. Zandy says:
    May 20, 2022 at 2:10 pm

    I think you’re thinking of Extreme Makeover https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Extreme_Makeover

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    1. Elizabeth says:
      May 20, 2022 at 2:57 pm

      I don’t think they’d fix my foot, though.

      Like

      Reply
  2. Sasha Marie Stone says:
    May 20, 2022 at 3:56 pm

    Priority #1: Get your foot x-rayed!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    1. Elizabeth says:
      May 20, 2022 at 3:58 pm

      Ugh, but they’re just going to tell me to stay off it.

      Like

      Reply

Leave a Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s